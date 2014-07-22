Kids Count shows TN children getting smarter, healthier, but more suffering from poverty

Children in Tennessee are getting smarter and healthier, but an increasing number are plagued with poverty. More than 1 in every four children live in poverty, up from about 1 in 5 in 2005."I've seen kids hungry, not able to be fed. They go from living in one person's home to the other because parents don't have a place for them to go," said Gloria Griffith, founder of a summer camp in the Westside, where the median household income is $12, 977 and 86 percent of the population lives below poverty.Tennessee ranks 36 this year in the annual Kids Count National Data Book ranking on child well being. It's still in the bottom half of the country, but it's up three notches from its 2013 ranking. And the state is among the top five in the country showing the biggest improvements in overall rankings.The fourth-grade reading score pushed the state's increase in education ranking, said Rose Naccarato, Kids Count director. The improvement is at least related to the state making prekindergarten classes available to more students, she said. The program started in the fall of 2004 with about 3,000 students and increased to 18,000 in 2007. Naccarato said she hopes it expands to include even more children in the future.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

