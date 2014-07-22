Marston leaves Chamber for EPB - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marston leaves Chamber for EPB

Posted: Updated:
J. Ed. Marston J. Ed. Marston
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - J.Ed. Marston, who has led marketing and communications for the Chattanooga Area Chamber since 2002, will become Vice President Marketing for EPB.

In a news releases from the Chattanooga Area Chamber, president and CEO Ron Harr said “J.Ed. has been a major part of putting Chattanooga on the international map. His award-winning marketing and communications work has been a source of great strength for the Chamber. His passion for Chattanooga and for technology has served us well and it will serve EPB very well, too.”

Marston will continue in his current position with the Chamber until September 2.

"As a member of the Chattanooga Chamber team, I've had the honor of joining with many other people and organizations to promote the city I love as my adopted hometown," Marston said. "Telling the Chattanooga story is easy because this community has been so successful in working together to make great things happen. I will miss working at the Chamber, but I couldn't pass up this opportunity to join the EPB team. I look forward to contributing to their effort to provide new platforms for community cooperation and local job creation by deploying world-class technologies like the Gig Network and the Smart Grid."
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.