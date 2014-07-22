Marston leaves Chamber for EPB Posted: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 10:16 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 10:16 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

J. Ed. Marston

J.Ed. Marston, who has led marketing and communications for the Chattanooga Area Chamber since 2002, will become Vice President Marketing for EPB.



In a news releases from the Chattanooga Area Chamber, president and CEO Ron Harr said “J.Ed. has been a major part of putting Chattanooga on the international map. His award-winning marketing and communications work has been a source of great strength for the Chamber. His passion for Chattanooga and for technology has served us well and it will serve EPB very well, too.”



Marston will continue in his current position with the Chamber until September 2.



"As a member of the Chattanooga Chamber team, I've had the honor of joining with many other people and organizations to promote the city I love as my adopted hometown," Marston said. "Telling the Chattanooga story is easy because this community has been so successful in working together to make great things happen. I will miss working at the Chamber, but I couldn't pass up this opportunity to join the EPB team. I look forward to contributing to their effort to provide new platforms for community cooperation and local job creation by deploying world-class technologies like the Gig Network and the Smart Grid."