Apartment fire sends man to hospital Tuesday, July 22, 2014 9:54 AM EDT

A late-night fire at an apartment resulted in $20,000 in damages but no serious injuries.



Several residents had noticed smoke coming from one of the units, and tried to awake the apartment’s occupant by knocking on the door. According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, residents then threw rocks at the second floor window, eventually breaking the glass and waking up the person inside.



Six fire companies responded to Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road about 9:38pm Monday.



Neighbors then carried up fire extinguishers and helped extinguish most of the blaze, which was finished by the CFD.



According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, the fire started by food being left unattended on the stove.



The apartment’s resident, a 24-year-old male had minor exposure to the smoke and transported to a nearby hospital for observation.





