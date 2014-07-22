Knoxville ranked the most exciting city in Tennessee

Here's why Movoto says they ranked Knoxville number 1:

If you are looking for excitement, Knoxville is the place to be, at least according to real estate websiteThey recently ranked Tennessee cities of more than 10,000 residents according to nightlife, live music venues, restaurants, parks & outdoor activities, arts & entertainment, age of residents, and population density.

"A city so exciting that actors around the world have named themselves after it… Okay, maybe it was just the one (Johnny Knoxville, who was born there), but still, any place worth a name change is worth noting."