Knoxville ranked the most exciting city in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Knoxville ranked the most exciting city in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
Downtown Knoxville. Downtown Knoxville.
If you are looking for excitement, Knoxville is the place to be, at least according to real estate website Movoto.com.

They recently ranked Tennessee cities of more than 10,000 residents according to nightlife, live music venues, restaurants, parks & outdoor activities, arts & entertainment, age of residents, and population density.

Here's why Movoto says they ranked Knoxville number 1:

"A city so exciting that actors around the world have named themselves after it… Okay, maybe it was just the one (Johnny Knoxville, who was born there), but still, any place worth a name change is worth noting."

Read more from our NBC partner WBIR. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.