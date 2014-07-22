Jockeying for jobs: Employment at Chattanooga VW plant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Jockeying for jobs: Employment at Chattanooga VW plant

Posted: Updated:
By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Volkswagen Academy students in the Automation Mechatronics Program, which is designed to train students to fix complex equipment inside the plant. Times Free Press photo Volkswagen Academy students in the Automation Mechatronics Program, which is designed to train students to fix complex equipment inside the plant. Times Free Press photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - How do you get a job making the new sport utility vehicle at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga assembly plant?

Pay your dues, work hard and keep your fingers crossed.

That’s the strategy that two area 20-somethings have used to get inside the plant.

VW will add 1,800 new assembly workers as it gets the SUV under production in late 2016. Competition for jobs was fierce in 2011, when VW filled the first 1,500 slots at the plant from a pool of 85,000 applicants.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.