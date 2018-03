Jockeying for jobs: Employment at Chattanooga VW plant

How do you get a job making the new sport utility vehicle at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga assembly plant?Pay your dues, work hard and keep your fingers crossed.That’s the strategy that two area 20-somethings have used to get inside the plant.VW will add 1,800 new assembly workers as it gets the SUV under production in late 2016. Competition for jobs was fierce in 2011, when VW filled the first 1,500 slots at the plant from a pool of 85,000 applicants.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press