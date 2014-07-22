HCSO: Boy Scout Rd shooting was self-inflicted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO: Boy Scout Rd shooting was self-inflicted

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Officials with the sheriff's department say a shooting on Boy Scout Rd was self-inflicted.

Previous Story:

Officials are investigating a shooting on Boy Scout Road in Hamilton County.

Emergency crews responded to the 1100 block of Boy Scout Road just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Dispatch confirms one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but their condition is unknown.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time. Stay with channel 3 for the latest.



Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.