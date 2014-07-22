HCSO: Boy Scout Rd shooting was self-inflicted

UPDATE: Officials with the sheriff's department say a shooting on Boy Scout Rd was self-inflicted.



Previous Story:



Officials are investigating a shooting on Boy Scout Road in Hamilton County.

Emergency crews responded to the 1100 block of Boy Scout Road just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Dispatch confirms one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but their condition is unknown.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time. Stay with channel 3 for the latest.