Warm and humid with scattered afternoon storms - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warm and humid with scattered afternoon storms

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Good Tuesday.  We can expect another warm, humid day today with a high of 87.  We will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and lasting on and off through the evening.

Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with the low dropping to 70.

The low pressure to our south will keep showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday, though the high will manage to reach about 90.

While we may see a few lingering showers Thursday, most of Thursday will be dedicated to clearing out as a front sweeps through.  It won't cool us down much.  The high Thursday afternoon will get up to 88. 

We will have a few dry days with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

Sunday into Monday, more showers rain will move through the Tennessee Valley with highs in the mid 80s.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.     David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 71

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 82

5pm... Scattered Storms, 85

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.