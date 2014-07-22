Warm and humid with scattered afternoon storms

Good Tuesday. We can expect another warm, humid day today with a high of 87. We will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and lasting on and off through the evening.



Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with the low dropping to 70.



The low pressure to our south will keep showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday, though the high will manage to reach about 90.



While we may see a few lingering showers Thursday, most of Thursday will be dedicated to clearing out as a front sweeps through. It won't cool us down much. The high Thursday afternoon will get up to 88.



We will have a few dry days with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.



Sunday into Monday, more showers rain will move through the Tennessee Valley with highs in the mid 80s.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes



TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 71



Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 82



5pm... Scattered Storms, 85

