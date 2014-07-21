Body pulled from Weiss Lake identified as missing Alabama woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - DeKalb County sheriff's officials say a body that was pulled from Weiss Lake in Leesburg has been identified as a 20-year-old woman who was recently reported missing.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says the body of Sarah Jane Ortiz of Valley Head was found in the lake by a fisherman on Friday. Harris says the woman's body was positively identified on Monday at a forensics lab in Huntsville.

Harris says Ortiz was reported missing July 16 by friends and relatives after she failed to return home on July 14.

Harris says Ortiz's cause of death hasn't been released and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.

