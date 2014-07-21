Campbell Soup Adding Organic Line to Boost Sales Posted: Monday, July 21, 2014 7:33 PM EDT Updated: Monday, July 21, 2014 7:33 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NBC News -Canned condensed soup isn’t exactly at the forefront of food trends. So Campbell is turning to organic varieties that come in rectangular cartons to help boost its struggling soup sales.



Campbell Soup Co. said Monday it will roll out its first organic ready-to-eat soups under the Campbell brand in January, when soup sales typically tend to rise as temperatures drop.



It's one of many moves the 145-year-old company is planning in hopes of driving sales in its flagship unit, which has suffered amid the proliferation of competing brands and the ready-to-eat soups sold in the hot food areas of supermarkets and elsewhere.



In remarks at Campbell's annual investor meeting Monday, CEO Denise Morrison noted that food and beverage makers need to adapt to the "profound transformation" in the way people are eating.



In particular, she noted that people are demanding greater transparency about their food.



The soups will come in six flavors — Chicken Noodle, Chicken Tortilla, Creamy Butternut Squash, Garden Vegetable, Lentil, and Tomato & Basil. Prices will be revealed closer to their launch this winter.

