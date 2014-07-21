Community raising money for murdered Athens man Posted: Monday, July 21, 2014 6:08 PM EDT Updated: Monday, July 21, 2014 6:33 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

At Jan's Snack Bar in Athens, lunch was busy on Monday. But there's been a big void there the past couple of weeks.



"He would come into the restaurant at least once a week," said owner Jan Brazzell. She's talking about Tyler Womack, who was a regular customer.



McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said the 20-year-old was shot and killed in cold blood on July 4th after walking up on a burglary he had nothing to do with.



Police arrested three people last week. Thomas Odum, Martha Thompson and Amanda Britnell are all charged with first degree murder.



Workers at Jan's still can't believe it.



"I remember him graduating high school," Brazzell said. "I remember his 20th birthday. He came in and I bought him his birthday lunch."



"He was a good kid, and we just miss him," said Carol Knox, who is helping put grave marker donation jars in stores around Athens. One sits at the front counter at Jan's.



"We're just taking these out to help try and pay for his tombstone," she said.



Currently, a plastic name card and some flowers mark Tyler's grave. His family wants to give him a proper tribute.



"What money they give us, it's going all for him," Knox said. "We don't want any of it, we just want it for him."



"His father came in and asked if we would put it on our counter for his grave marker," Brazzell said. "Absolutely. We'll do whatever we need to do to help."



Because Brazzell said Tyler would have done anything to help somebody else.



"We just really miss him. He was here a lot. And it's just a tragedy."



If you would like to get involved, call Carol Knox at (423) 453-9406.