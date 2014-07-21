Bradley Co. investigators arrest and charge church theft suspects

UPDATE: Investigators with the Bradley and Meigs County Sheriff's Office have identified two suspects in the recent air conditioner thefts in five jurisdictions

Detectives at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Donald Ray Hyatt and 21-year-old Cody Lebron Pace, both of Carroll Lane in Cleveland, each with four counts of theft over $1,000.

Additional charges may be filed in four other law enforcement jurisdictions.

Charges filed in Bradley County are the result of the following thefts:

· Three units at Union Grove Church of Christ on Bates Pike reported on July 14.

· One unit at Thompson Springs Baptist Church on Bates Pike reported on July 18.

· One unit from Cedar Springs Baptist Church on Cedar Springs Road reported on July 18.

· One unit from Covenant Baptist Church on Calhoun Road reported on July 22.

Separate investigations are being conducted into thefts of exterior HVAC units at churches in the city of Cleveland, McMinn County, Polk County and Meigs County.

It is believed the metal was sold to dealers for scrap value. Investigators tell Channel 3, the loss value in Bradley County alone exceeded $21,000.

Property crimes detectives working recent thefts from several Bradley County rural churches are asking the public to help identify suspects involved in these crimes.

The thefts have occurred at several locations around Bradley County involving the exterior units of central heat and air conditioning systems valued in the thousands of dollars.Any person with information about these crimes should contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 423-728-7336.Anyone observing suspicious activity around a church during times when services are not being held should call 911. Tips can be left anonymously.