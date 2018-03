NRA 'proud' to endorse Scott DesJarlais

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais , R-Tenn., has gotten a boost in his reelection bid in the form of an endorsement from the powerful National Rifle Association's political arm.

The NRA-PVF gave DesJarlais an "A" rating.