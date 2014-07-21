NRA 'proud' to endorse Scott DesJarlais - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NRA 'proud' to endorse Scott DesJarlais

By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) - U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., has gotten a boost in his reelection bid in the form of an endorsement from the powerful National Rifle Association's political arm.

"On behalf of our five million members across the country, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund is proud to endorse your candidacy," wrote James J. Baker, the group's director of federal affairs in a July 14 letter.

The NRA-PVF gave DesJarlais an "A" rating.

Baker told the South Pittsburg physician in the letter that "throughout your career you have consistently opposed all attempts to ban lawfully-owned firearms and magazines, and have stood strong against President Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloombberg's gun control agenda."

