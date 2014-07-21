Facebook introduces new 'Save' feature

More changes are coming to Facebook, but this one may be a welcome change to many users.



Starting Monday, users can save pages of interest for later viewing and reading.

It may take several days for all users to see this new functionality.



The feature, which will roll out to both mobile and web-based Facebook users, aims to make life easier for the times you find something in your Facebook feed, but don’t have time to explore the links or other media right then.



Only you will be able to see the saved items, unless you share them with your friends.



According to the Facebook newsroom, “You can view the items you saved at any time by going to your saved items in the “More” tab on mobile or by clicking the link on the left hand side of Facebook on the web.”



A nice feature: you’ll be able to access your Saved items on your smartphone, even if you saved them on a desktop computer. The reverse also holds true.



So when you want to use the recipe from a friend, or that Italian place you’ve always wanted to try, you’ll be able to easily find it.







