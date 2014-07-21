159,152 ballots cast in GA runoff early voting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

159,152 ballots cast in GA runoff early voting

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Secretary of State Jack Kemp says the majority of early votes in Tuesday's runoff election have been received, though mail-in absentee ballots can still be cast.

Early in-person voting ended Friday for the July 22 primary runoff.

Kemp said in a statement Monday that 159,152 ballots have already been cast. That number includes 134,267 ballots in which people voted in person plus 24,885 mail-in ballots returned.

Voters on Tuesday will cast ballots in a high-profile GOP U.S. Senate runoff, along with several other races, including four U.S. House runoffs and Democrat/Republican runoffs for state school superintendent.

