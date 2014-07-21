Groups want multi-state trails in TN, KY and VA

The marker at the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail in Georgia.

MIDDLESBORO, KY (AP) - Several groups on the Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia borders want to connect the trial systems in the area and create one large trail in an effort to draw more adventure tourism into the area.

Project backer Rick Stowe told WYMT-TV in Hazard (http://bit.ly/1p27JqM ) that a single trail system could incorporate hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Both private and public groups in the three states along with representatives from the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park are working together on the proposed trail system.

Stowe says trails in Damascus, Virginia, which has the Creeper Trail and the Appalachian Trail, are a model of what's being proposed.

Stowe says public input will be sought on the proposed ideas.

Officials say they are submitting grant applications in August.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.