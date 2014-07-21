Caught on Cam: Railroad rescue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught on Cam: Railroad rescue

(WOAI)  A retired U.S. Air Force veteran is recovering after a terrifying incident.

Felix Saucedo, 81, walked away from his Lytle, Texas nursing home, fell on train tracks, and was saved by a Good Samaritan seconds before a freight train barreled by.

Joseph Mason, 33, was on his way to work when he spotted something blue lying on the railroad tracks.

"It just didn't look right and I called for help," said Mason.

Saucedo retired from the Air Force after serving for 24 years. He then served another 20 years working as a civil servant with the National Security Agency.

His family placed him in a nursing home in the last few years after dementia set in.

He suffered minor injuries after falling on the train tracks, but his son, Bud, said his father is expected to recover.


