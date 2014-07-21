Survey: No wage drop for first time since 2012 Posted: Monday, July 21, 2014 10:25 AM EDT Updated: Monday, July 21, 2014 10:42 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(NBC News) - If your wallet feels a little heavier, this may be the reason why.



The share of U.S. companies raising wages more than doubled in the three months to July from a year ago, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting a faster pace of wage growth.



The National Association for Business Economics' (NABE) latest business conditions survey found that 43% of the 79 economists who participated said their firms had increased wages. That compared to only 19% last year and marked an increase from 35% in the three months to April.



It was the first time since October 2012 that no respondents reported declining wages at their firms.



The economists represented a broad spectrum of businesses, including goods-producing, transportation, finance and services industries. Forty percent of the firms employ more than 1,000 people.



Of course, prices for all sorts of everyday items have risen, so it's about time we had a little catch-up.