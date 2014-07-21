200 pairs of panties stolen at east Georgia mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the theft of 200 pairs of panties at an east Georgia shopping mall.

Richmond County sheriff's officials say a thief stole the panties from Victoria's Secret in Augusta Mall shortly before noon on Saturday.

The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/1n3THIv) that security video shows the male entering the store and stuffing the underwear into a large shopping bag.

Authorities say he left without paying for the merchandise, valued at $1,900.

