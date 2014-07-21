Peregrine Falcons released from Rock City live on Channel 3

Two young peregrine falcons were released from Lookout Mountain live on Channel 3 Monday morning.

“Wings to Soar” has led the peregrine release program at Rock City since 2006. On Monday, they released Orville and Wibur from a hack box. The names were picked by Rock City’s Facebook fans and named after the Wright Brothers.

“At the time of their release, they will have spent almost two weeks in the hack box to give them a chance to sharpen their hunting skills,” said Dale Stokes, Co-Director of Wings to Soar . “They will also be tracked with a telemetry device.”





The two falcons are only 46 days old and will likely spend the next couple weeks around Lookout Mountain before migrating towards Central America.

Orville and Wilbur became the 9th and 10th peregrine falcons released from Rock City since 2006.