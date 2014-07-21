Mom admits sexually abusing daughters to craft child porn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mom admits sexually abusing daughters to craft child porn

By Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - An East Tennessee mother is expected to plead guilty later this month to charges she photographed herself sexually abusing her three young daughters and uploaded the images to the Internet.

Crystal Renee Dawn Poore has struck a deal to plead guilty July 28 in Greeneville U.S. District Court to a charge of sexual exploitation of children. The victims in the case are her daughters, ages 8, 6, and 2.

Poore told Knoxville Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigator Tom Evans the sexual abuse was her way of showing “love for her children” and insisted the girls also touched her in a sexual manner, according to a factual basis filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Reeves.

“They are free to love, too,” Poore said of her children.

