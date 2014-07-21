Arkansas granted trademark for “Woo Pig Sooie!” Hog Call - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arkansas granted trademark for “Woo Pig Sooie!” Hog Call

Move over, Texas A&M.  Or, as Forbes.com put it, this is certainly an atypical development.

The business website reported late this past week that, earlier this month, the United States Trademark and Patent Office “granted registration of the [Hog Call] sensory mark to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.” Not the words, mind you; the sound.

The sounds contained within the chant — Woooooooo, Pig! Sooie! Woooooooo, Pig! Sooie! Woooooooo, Pig! Sooie! Razorbacks! — are now a registered trademark.

According to Forbes, the university filed for the trademark in July of 2013. As part of its case, UA submitted a video of Razorbacks legend Frank Broyles leading fans in a Hog Call.
It’s believed that the trademark for the Hog Call is the first collegiate cheer to be registered.  The school stated in a release that UA sought a trademark in an effort to stop those “seeking to exploit the mark commercially.”

“This registration speaks to the unique characteristics of the Hog Call and its connection with the University of Arkansas,” UA athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. “These registrations are designed to protect the commercial integrity of a cheer that has been synonymous with the University of Arkansas since the late 1920s.

“To be very clear, these registrations do not apply and in no way prohibit all Razorbacks from calling the hogs as much as they can. Instead, they mark a proactive step to ensure the Hog Call cheer made famous by Razorback fans remains properly affiliated with the University of Arkansas and our great state. We encourage Razorback fans everywhere to call the hogs early and often.”

