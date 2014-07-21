Spotty showers and humid today

Good Monday. We start the week with some spotty morning showers, and humid weather with temps in the low 70s.

The low pressure to our south will continue to be the source of clouds and light showers popping up on and off through the Tennessee Valley today. We will still manage a high in the mid 80s. I would be ready for a shower or two this morning, then we may get a break for a couple of hours this afternoon, but a few showers and storms could redevelop this evening.

Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a low of 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be a repeat as that low will still be hovering south of us, keeping the clouds in place, and allowing for a few spotty showers once again through the day. 87 will be the humid high Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday we will start to see the low pushing off ahead of a front that will be approaching. As all of that is happening, we will still be looking at on and off isolated showers through the day. Wednesday the high will reach about 89.

Thursday, the front will push through and bring some widespread showers and storms during the afternoon.

We will have a couple of days of clearing out with partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. Highs will be near 90 both days.

More rain showers are expected Sunday.

MONDAY:

5pm... One or Two Storms, 86