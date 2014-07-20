UPDATE: Motorcycle riders ID'ed in fatal accident

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the drivers involved in the fatal motorcycle accident Sunday night on Rossville Boulevard.



Robert Lee Dunn Jr., 53, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.



The second motorcycle driver, Jason T. Steiner, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment, where he passed away.



Witnesses told police the two motorcycles left a red light at the intersection of Rossville Blvd. and E.28th Street at a high rate of speed, making contact with each other about 100 yards from the intersection.



Both motorcyclists were thrown from their motorcycles after the collision. The machines came to rest after each struck different utility poles.



The investigation is ongoing: police say it appears speed and alcohol may be a contributing factor in the fatal crash.



Chattanooga Police say a motorcycle accident left one person dead Sunday evening in the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard.Investigators say around 7:30pm two motorcycles were traveling South on Rossville Boulevard, when somehow both vehicles left the roadway near the 2900 block. Police say both bikes struck separate utility poles. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.