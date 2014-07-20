UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on East 23rd Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Pedestrian fatally struck on East 23rd Street

A small memorial sits where a 24-year-old woman was hit on E. 23rd St. over the weekend. Photo by Matt Barbour/WRCBtv.com A small memorial sits where a 24-year-old woman was hit on E. 23rd St. over the weekend. Photo by Matt Barbour/WRCBtv.com
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the woman who was struck by a car Saturday afternoon while trying to cross East 23rd Street.

Investigators say 24-year-old Ashley Ward crossed East 23rd Street halfway, then turned to walk back across the street. A vehicle traveling West struck Ward.

Police say the driver immediately stopped and tried to help Ward.

Investigators say she was not crossing at a crosswalk. Ward was transported to the hospital where she later passed away. 

Police say as of right now the driver of the car has not been cited but the accident is still under investigation. 


