Talley and Blevins Win July TVBC Tournament on Chickamauga

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held their ninth tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Chickamauga out of

Holly Circle

boat ramp in Soddy Daisy.





The team of

Chris Talley and Derek Blevins

walked away with first place prize and $608. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 22.43 pounds to take the win. They also won big fish of the tournament and $190 with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.81 pounds .



Taking second place and $304 was the duo of

Rick Camp and Anthony Blevins

with total of 18.99 pounds. They also received the $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.



Finishing in third and taking home $152 was the team of

Ed Knight and Mike Gnaster





with a total weight of 17.62 pounds"Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," TVBC President Brad Harmon says, "I would like to thank Tow Boat Us / Southern Marine, Coca-Cola of Chattanooga, Domino's Pizza, Headrick's Body Shop, Rivermont Electric, Miller Ind, Choo-Choo Lures, and Yank-um Custom Tackle & Rods for their help and support."



The next regular season tournament will be held on Nickajack Lake at Sullivans boat ramp on August16th 2014.



Full results:

1st: Chris Talley / Derek Blevins - 22.43 lbs ($608.00) 103



2nd: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 18.99 lbs ($304.00) 99

Highest finishing Tow Boat Us member $100.00



3rd: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 17.62 lbs ($152.00) 98



4th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 17.39 lbs - 97

5th: Steve Rogers / Bob Anthony - 17.21 lbs - 96

6th: Wes Jones / Joel Wood - 16.12 lbs - 95

7th: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman - 14.62 lbs - 94

8th: Paul Johnson / Robert McDougal - 14.60 lbs - 93

9th: Tyler Thornbury / Tim Thurnbury - 13.22 lbs - 92

10th: Craig Pletcher / Eddie Wallace - 11.01 lbs - 91

11th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 10.46 lbs - 90

12th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 8.77 lbs - 89

13th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 8.27 lbs - 88

14th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 7.87 lbs - 87

15th: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - 6.34 lbs - 86

16th: Mark Smith / Jeff Bradford - 6.01 lbs - 85

17th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 5.03 lbs - 84

18th: David Baskette / Terry Bohanan - 2.61 lbs - 83

-----: Chris Asher / Kirk Grammer - DNW - 25