Talley and Blevins Win July TVBC Tournament on Chickamauga

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held their ninth tournament of their 2013-2014 season this weekend on Chickamauga out of Holly Circle boat ramp in Soddy Daisy.

The team of Chris Talley and Derek Blevins walked away with first place prize and $608. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 22.43 pounds to take the win. They also won big fish of the tournament and $190 with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.81 pounds.

Taking second place and $304 was the duo of Rick Camp and Anthony Blevins with total of 18.99 pounds. They also received the $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event. 
 
Finishing in third and taking home $152 was the team of Ed Knight and Mike Gnaster with a total weight of 17.62 pounds

"Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," TVBC President Brad Harmon says, "I would like to thank Tow Boat Us / Southern Marine, Coca-Cola of Chattanooga, Domino's Pizza, Headrick's Body Shop, Rivermont Electric, Miller Ind, Choo-Choo Lures, and Yank-um Custom Tackle & Rods for their help and support."

The next regular season tournament will be held on Nickajack Lake at Sullivans boat ramp on August16th 2014.

Full results:

1st: Chris Talley / Derek Blevins - 22.43 lbs ($608.00) 103

2nd: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 18.99 lbs ($304.00) 99
Highest finishing Tow Boat Us member $100.00

3rd: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 17.62 lbs ($152.00) 98

4th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 17.39 lbs - 97
5th: Steve Rogers / Bob Anthony - 17.21 lbs - 96
6th: Wes Jones / Joel Wood - 16.12 lbs - 95
7th: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman - 14.62 lbs - 94
8th: Paul Johnson / Robert McDougal - 14.60 lbs - 93
9th: Tyler Thornbury / Tim Thurnbury - 13.22 lbs - 92
10th: Craig Pletcher / Eddie Wallace - 11.01 lbs - 91
11th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 10.46 lbs - 90
12th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 8.77 lbs - 89
13th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 8.27 lbs - 88
14th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 7.87 lbs - 87
15th: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - 6.34 lbs - 86
16th: Mark Smith / Jeff Bradford - 6.01 lbs - 85
17th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 5.03 lbs - 84
18th: David Baskette / Terry Bohanan - 2.61 lbs - 83
-----: Chris Asher / Kirk Grammer - DNW - 25

For more info visit: www.tvbass.com

