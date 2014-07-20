Why tonight could bring more national attention to Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Why tonight could bring more national attention to Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
UPDATE: Chattanooga FC represents the South division and Sacramento represents the West division. The club's #2 ranking in the league means that the NPSL National Semifinal match will be hosted Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Finley Stadium.

Chattanooga FC head coach Bill Elliott wants a huge crowd at Finley on Saturday to support the local team as the visitors are 2,000 miles from supporters.

“It's huge for us to be at home this weekend for so many reasons,” Elliott told the NPSL. 

“I think that not having to travel across the country is an advantage.  You get to sleep in your own bed and stick to your routine opposed to having to travel. Also, we get a burst of energy from our fans, so there are so many reasons for us to be home.”

Sacramento will need a cross-country flight to play.

“Unfortunately we’re going to have to deal with it," Sacramento head coach Ruben Mora said.

"It’s one of those obstacles that nobody wants to deal with. We’ll make the best of it. I’m sure that anyone that has done it before recognizes the fact of us having to take a redeye and not getting the proper amount of sleep and rest will be a disadvantage.”

Chattanooga won the NPSL South regional championship in front of nearly 3,000 fans last Saturday night. They defeated Tulsa 2-0 after winning Friday night against previously undefeated Miami United.

Tickets for Saturday's Semifinal game are $10, online and at the gate. Children 5 and under are free!

"All of us at Finley Stadium Davenport Field are proud of the amazing job Chattanooga FC has done this year," said Paul Smith, Executive Director of the Stadium Corp.

Chattanooga FC season passes will be honored at the game!

PREVIOUS STORY: Finley Stadium will host Chattanooga FC soccer team's national semifinal match vs Sacramento Gold. Chattanooga represents the South division and Sacramento represents the West division. The game is Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The local team won the NPSL South regional championship in front of nearly 3,000 fans on Saturday night. They defeated Tulsa 2-0 after wining Friday night against previously undefeated Miami United.

The Chattanooga franchise tendered a bid to host the games and received their answer Monday morning.

MORE: Highlights from Friday's win over Miami.

MORE: Chattanooga FC win NPSL South Region Championship


  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.