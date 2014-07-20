Why tonight could bring more national attention to Chattanooga

Chattanooga FC represents the South division and Sacramento represents the West division. The club's #2 ranking in the league means that the NPSL National Semifinal match will be hosted Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Finley Stadium.Chattanooga FC head coach Bill Elliott wants a huge crowd at Finley on Saturday to support the local team as the visitors are 2,000 miles from supporters.“It's huge for us to be at home this weekend for so many reasons,” Elliott told the NPSL.

“I think that not having to travel across the country is an advantage. You get to sleep in your own bed and stick to your routine opposed to having to travel. Also, we get a burst of energy from our fans, so there are so many reasons for us to be home.”



Sacramento will need a cross-country flight to play.



“Unfortunately we’re going to have to deal with it," Sacramento head coach Ruben Mora said.

"It’s one of those obstacles that nobody wants to deal with. We’ll make the best of it. I’m sure that anyone that has done it before recognizes the fact of us having to take a redeye and not getting the proper amount of sleep and rest will be a disadvantage.”



Chattanooga won the NPSL South regional championship in front of nearly 3,000 fans last Saturday night. They defeated Tulsa 2-0 after winning Friday night against previously undefeated Miami United.



Tickets for Saturday's Semifinal game are $10, online and at the gate. Children 5 and under are free!



"All of us at Finley Stadium Davenport Field are proud of the amazing job Chattanooga FC has done this year," said Paul Smith, Executive Director of the Stadium Corp.



Chattanooga FC season passes will be honored at the game!

