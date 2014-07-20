LaStella, Wood lead Braves over Phillies 8-2 Posted: Sunday, July 20, 2014 7:14 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2014 7:15 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Tommy La Stella drove in three runs and Chris Johnson hit a two-run homer to back Alex Wood and help the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Sunday.



The Braves have won of five of seven and remained second in the NL East, one percentage point behind Washington.



Wood (7-7) allowed three hits and one run with eight strikeouts in six innings to win for the first time four starts.



The first five innings were played in a steady drizzle before heavy rain caused a 1 hour, 39-minute delay in the middle of the sixth.



Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the second when John Mayberry Jr. homered, but the Braves went up 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning on Johnson's seventh homer





