LaStella, Wood lead Braves over Phillies 8-2

ATLANTA (AP) - Tommy La Stella drove in three runs and Chris Johnson hit a two-run homer to back Alex Wood and help the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Sunday.
   
The Braves have won of five of seven and remained second in the NL East, one percentage point behind Washington.
   
Wood (7-7) allowed three hits and one run with eight strikeouts in six innings to win for the first time four starts.
   
The first five innings were played in a steady drizzle before heavy rain caused a 1 hour, 39-minute delay in the middle of the sixth.
   
Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the second when John Mayberry Jr. homered, but the Braves went up 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning on Johnson's seventh homer


