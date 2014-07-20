Rain wreaks havoc on Lookouts road swing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rain wreaks havoc on Lookouts road swing

MOBILE, AL (Lookouts.com)-- Sunday's doubleheader between the Mobile BayBears and the Chattanooga Lookouts has been canceled due to inclement weather. Both games will not be made up.

As with all postponed /cancelled games at Hank Aaron Stadium, any fan with tickets to the postponed/cancelled game can exchange them for tickets to any other reaming home game on the 2014 regular season schedule simply by bringing their postponed ticket to the box office on the day of the game they'd like to attend.

The Lookouts return home Monday for a five game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits.

All five games at Chattanooga's A,T & T Field have 7;15pm start times.

 


