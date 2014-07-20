Former state worker charged with food stamp fraud - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former state worker charged with food stamp fraud

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) - A former state employee and an alleged accomplice have been charged with running a food stamps fraud operation in Lebanon.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/1nrWegA ) that 43-year-old Tracey Deshaye Timbs and 31-year-old Michael Nichols have been indicted on charges including food stamp fraud, identity theft trafficking, records tampering and fraudulent receipt of temporary assistance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the Department of Human Services learned of fraudulent food stamp accounts being created and sold out of its Lebanon office, where Timbs worked as an eligibility counselor.

Authorities say Timbs tampered with government records and created at least 40 false accounts with more than $150,000 in benefits, including some exchanged for cash and drugs.

DHS has fired Timbs. Both Timbs and Nichols were released from the Wilson County Jail on bond.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.