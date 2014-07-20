GA national parks see 7 million visitors in 2013 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA national parks see 7 million visitors in 2013

ATLANTA (AP) - National Park Service officials say more than 7 million people visited Georgia parks in 2013 and had an economic benefit of about $348 million.

A National Park Service report says visitor spending supported nearly 5,100 jobs in Georgia in 2013.

Georgia's national park sites include the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and more.

National Park Service officials say visitor numbers are lower than 2012, partially because of the 16-day federal government shutdown in October.

