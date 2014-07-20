GA group launches breastfeeding awareness campaign - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA group launches breastfeeding awareness campaign

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - An Athens group is working to make the city's restaurants more accommodating to breastfeeding mothers.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1yLPmgH ) the Community Breastfeeding Coalition recently launched a campaign to offer local restaurants opportunities to list themselves as breastfeeding-friendly online. Restaurants that pay for the listing can post a sticker in their window to show support.

Ann Sears of the Northeast Public Health District says officials want to help normalize breastfeeding and to reduce the anxiety some mothers have about feeding their baby in public settings.

Sears says women had been blogging and talking online about which restaurants are accommodating to breastfeeding and which ones aren't. Sears says organizers hope the campaign raises awareness and better educates the public about breastfeeding.

