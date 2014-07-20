New noise ordinance in Chattanooga: Louder but stricter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New noise ordinance in Chattanooga: Louder but stricter

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - For more than a year, neighbors of Track 29 have complained of loud concerts that rattle pictures on their walls and keep them awake at night. But Chattanooga officials' proposed solution to the complaints is to raise the allowable noise level in a newly created entertainment area.

Chattanooga officials say the solution is fair for all sides, helping expand the Scenic City's vibrant downtown while creating stricter enforcement for venues that violate noise regulations.

Currently, if someone can hear music at a volume louder than 50 decibels -- comparable to a normal conversation -- outside their home after 9 p.m., the venue playing the music is violating the city's noise ordinance.

The city proposes to revise the ordinance so that entertainment venues could get permits to play louder music after 9 p.m. The proposal will be unveiled to the City Council on Tuesday.

