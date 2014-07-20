Heavy fog on Signal Mtn. cause traffic crashes Posted: Sunday, July 20, 2014 1:15 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2014 1:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

COUNTY - Hamilton

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is advising that heavy fog is on Signal Mountain/Walden area and it has directly impacted driving conditions.



Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating several traffic crashes and have advised the fog is extremely dense in these areas.



The Hamilton County's Sheriff's Office is asking the public to drive with care.