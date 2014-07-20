Heavy fog on Signal Mtn. cause traffic crashes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heavy fog on Signal Mtn. cause traffic crashes

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -  The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is advising that heavy fog is on Signal Mountain/Walden area and it has directly impacted driving conditions.  

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating several traffic crashes and have advised the fog is extremely dense in these areas.  

The Hamilton County's Sheriff's Office is asking the public to drive with care.
