'Maverick,' 'The Rockford Files' Star James Garner Dead at 86 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Maverick,' 'The Rockford Files' Star James Garner Dead at 86

Posted: Updated:

NBC News 


LOS ANGELES - Actor James Garner, wisecracking star of TV's "Maverick" who went on to a long career on both small and big screen, has died. He was 86. 

He was found dead of natural causes at his Brentwood home Saturday evening, Los Angeles police officer Alonzo Iniquez said early Sunday.

Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) and confirmed Garner's identity from family members, Iniquez said. 

There was no immediate word on a specific cause of death. Garner had suffered a stroke in May 2008, just weeks after his 80th birthday. 

Although he was adept at drama and action, Garner was best known for his witty, low-key style, especially with the TV series "Maverick" and "The Rockford Files." 

He was nominated for an Oscar for the 1985 "Murphy's Romance." He remained active well into his 70s.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.