'Maverick,' 'The Rockford Files' Star James Garner Dead at 86

LOS ANGELES - Actor James Garner, wisecracking star of TV's "Maverick" who went on to a long career on both small and big screen, has died. He was 86.He was found dead of natural causes at his Brentwood home Saturday evening, Los Angeles police officer Alonzo Iniquez said early Sunday.Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) and confirmed Garner's identity from family members, Iniquez said.There was no immediate word on a specific cause of death. Garner had suffered a stroke in May 2008, just weeks after his 80th birthday.Although he was adept at drama and action, Garner was best known for his witty, low-key style, especially with the TV series "Maverick" and "The Rockford Files."He was nominated for an Oscar for the 1985 "Murphy's Romance." He remained active well into his 70s.