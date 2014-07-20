Much warmer today. A few spotty showers.

Good Sunday. The heat and humidity are settling back in today. After a couple of days with highs not breaking the 80 degree mark, we will see temps today climbing into the mid 80s. We may get a few spotty showers this morning, but this afternoon I am expecting a mix of sun and clouds as the heat and humidity sets in.

This evening, we may see an isolated storm or two develop, but most of you will stay dry.

For next week, we will continue to warm. We will be near 90 through Wednesday. Varying rain chances exist for each afternoon.

Thursday, a front will move through late in the day bringing wide spread thunderstorms. That will be followed by some drying Friday, but the high will stay in the upper 80s.

More rain is on tap for next weekend as the tail end of that front bows back up and stirs up some showers.

David Karnes

SUNDAY:

8am... Isolated Showers, 69

Noon... Isolated Showers, 76

5pm... Sun/Cloud Mix, 86