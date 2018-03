CHATTANOOGA,TN- (WRCB)- Chattanooga FC hoists the NPSL Southeast regional trophy Saturday night after a 2 nil shutout of Tulsa.



Luis Trude broke the scoreless deadlock just a few minutes into the match by taking the ball from midfield through much of the defense and planting a left footer past Tulsa's netminder.



The score would hold until the early second half, when Luke Winter scored on a breakaway goal for insurance.



Chattanooga F-C now goes to the NPSL Final Four, and could play host.