Walgreens hires people with disabilities in East TN

Walgreens stores in East Tennessee are hiring more people with disabilities than other stores in the state, said Doug Hamburger, district manager for Walgreens in the Knoxville area.





In 2007, Walgreens began hiring people with disabilities to work in their warehouses. The company developed the REDI program, retail employees with disabilities initiative, to expand the opportunities to stores.





The pharmacy company aims to hire 40 percent people with disabilities in the warehouses and 10 percent in the stores, Hamburger said.





The initiative was proposed by Walgreens former senior vice-president Randy Lewis who had a son with autism.





