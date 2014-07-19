Local organization brings awareness to fight addiction

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Many people were indoors to keep dry and out of the rain. However, Teen Challenge braved the elements and hosted their annual 5K run Saturday morning to raise money for their organization.
They prayed for sunny skies.
“We prayed, my church prayed, my churches drama team prayed, teen challenge prayed," said Gloria Zumstein.
One rain drop after another hit the ground.
"I told my mom it was just getting it out of its system, but it's still raining," said Zumstein.
The volunteers from teen challenge didn't let that dark cloud get to them, knowing that helping people with addictions heal was worth a few rain drops.
"Most of these men and women have been in trouble, they've been in multiple treatment facilities. Sometimes it's alternative sentencing, so by us being able to keep the cost down to so little, they would not have anywhere to go if it weren't for the generosity of the community," said Roger Helle, Executive Director.
The rain lingered and the crowd drew closer, ending with no run.
However not everyone could just walk away.
David Choat said a little water wasn't going to stop him from doing what he set out to do.
"Anytime an event gets cancelled it's disappointing, but we came out to run so we're going to run," said Choat.
And run they did.
"Anytime you get to help and organization and exercise a little more, what more could I ask for?" said Choat.
But despite the rain, Helle says the turnout was a success.
"You always hope for clear weather, but the people donating the money didn't care if they got to walk or not," said Helle. "Everybody had a good time and we sent them home a little dryer than they would have been."
Teen Challenge was able to raise more money this year than last but they are still looking for more donations to make their $60,000 goal for the year.
If you were unable to make it, it isn't too late to donate to the group.
