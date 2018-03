'Send an Ambulance': Florida Dad Beats Up Son's Alleged Abuser

NBC News - A Florida dad beat a man unconscious after catching him molesting his 11-year-old son — and police refused to charge the father, saying, “dad reacted like a dad,” it was reported Friday.The unnamed Daytona Beach father beat up suspect Raymond Frolander, who was babysitting the boy, after he returned home and found Frolander and his son in bed together, police told NBC affiliate WESH . After beating Frolander bloody, the father called police and told a dispatcher: “Send him an ambulance. He’s going to need one,” the station reported.Frolander, 18, confessed to the sexual abuse, which had been going on for three years, police told the station. Authorities declined to charge the father in the beat-down."Dad reacted like a dad," Daytona Beach Police Chief Mike Chitwood told WESH. "He's acting like a father, protecting his son, and he's furious over what has occurred."Frolander is charged with sexual battery and is being held without bail, according to jail records.