HIV diagnosis rate fell by third in US over decade

By MIKE STOBBEAP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A new study says the rate of HIV infections diagnosed in the United States each year fell by one-third over the past decade.

Experts said it's hopeful news that the AIDS epidemic may be slowing in the U.S.

The reasons for the drop aren't clear. It might mean fewer new infections are occurring, or most infected people already were diagnosed.

The study was released online Saturday by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.

From 2002 to 2011, the study found the rate dropped from 24 to 16 out of every 100,000 people ages 13 and older.

Online:

JAMA: http://www.jama.com

