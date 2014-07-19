UGA summer enrollment down for 4th straight year

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - University of Georgia administrators say summer enrollment has declined for the fourth straight year.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/UhJ9JW ) UGA had 13,549 students enrolled as of July 9. That's just a few students less than UGA had last summer, but it's 14 percent drop from 2010 when summer enrollment was 15,731.

Administrators at the Athens campus say the economic recession that began in 2008 is still partly to blame. But they also say recent policy changes have made it harder for students to afford summer classes. Lottery-funded HOPE scholarships stopped covering full tuition for most students in 2011. And policy changes have made need-based Pell Grants tougher to get during summer.

UGA's summer enrollment figures no longer reflect the actual number of students on campus. Many now take courses online.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

