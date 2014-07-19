Active indoor activities for kids on rainy days

Let's face it, rainy days are not fun and they can put a real damper on outdoor fun for kids of all ages.Although puddle jumping can provide entertainment outdoors for kids what about indoor fun.Parents of young children have to tackle the task of trying to keep their active kids entertained indoors when the weather isn't friendly.Our friends athave compiled a list of some the indoor games that can keep your child active and happy during rainy weather.





Be sure to head over to our WRCB Facebook page and tell us what your kids favorite indoor activities are on rainy days.



CuteMonster Active Indoors Games



Duck Duck Goose – a classic which only requires a small space and a couple of participants.



Musical Chairs – A few chairs (small stepping stools work well too) and music.



Play Catch – Make use of an open space. Soft bean bag or plush balls. Can roll the ball or catch. Mix it up based on the ages of the kids.



Hop Scotch – Might require some assembly of a board. Check out the following link from Nick Jr. for a Backyardigan’s Hopscotch board.



Jumping Jacks – Not only do they get exercise, but you can incorporate counting games into the mix.



Build a fort – Make use of pillows, sheets, etc. to build a fort. From there the kids can choose to create a game. Storm the castle anyone?



Have a Music Jam – Play guitar? Even if your playing causes the neighborhood dogs to sing, it doesn’t matter. The point is to just break out some instruments, play them, and let them belt out some songs to their heart’s content. If you don’t have any instruments on hand make use of pots, spoons, pillows, boxes, etc. Basically anything that can be safely used as a percussion instrument.



Have a Parade – Make up a theme like the Dinosaur parade or the Super Hero parade, etc. Break out the costumes, suit up and have a blast waving to the adoring crowds as you march.



For kids 3 and older, the Nintendo Wii and Microsoft Kinect offers interactive entertainment which really gets kids moving and excited. I’m not usually a proponent of video games for young children, but these particular game consoles are geared towards active compelling fun play for kids.



When the children are ready to cool down you can always direct them to more sedate interactive activities such as craft building, painting, coloring, drawing, card games, and more. Reading books with them can also be used as a catalyst for imaginative play. Perhaps they can act out the stories. The possibilities are endless.

