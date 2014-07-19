Wait time drops for VA Hospital in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - Patients must wait an average of 61 days before getting an appointment at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Atlanta.

WXIA-TV reports that waiting time, while lengthy, is an improvement from four months ago. It remains one of the worst averages in the country.

The new head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Sloan Gibson, said earlier this week that fixing the waiting list could cost billions of dollars. He asked to be able to hire more doctors and nurses.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

