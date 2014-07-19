Wait time drops for VA Hospital in Atlanta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wait time drops for VA Hospital in Atlanta

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Patients must wait an average of 61 days before getting an appointment at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Atlanta.

WXIA-TV reports that waiting time, while lengthy, is an improvement from four months ago. It remains one of the worst averages in the country.

The new head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Sloan Gibson, said earlier this week that fixing the waiting list could cost billions of dollars. He asked to be able to hire more doctors and nurses.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.