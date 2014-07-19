Four trustees resign from Bryan College - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Four trustees resign from Bryan College

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
 Four members of the Bryan College board of trustees have resigned, saying they're upset with the direction that the Christian liberal arts college in Dayton, Tenn., has taken under President Stephen Livesay.

The resignations capped months of discontent on the Bryan campus brought to light by a change to the college's 80-year-old statement of belief but fed by layoffs, dwindling enrollment and a faculty vote of no confidence in Livesay's leadership.

Trustees Jeff Ryan, Gary Phillips, James Wolf and Mark Senter stepped down this week after adding their voices to the concerns over Livesay's leadership, yet failing to convince the other 12 members of the board that something needed to change.

Things came to a head a week ago at an unusual board meeting.

