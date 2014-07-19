WRCB anchor stars in local Les Miserables musical

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The world’s longest running musical is the ending to the Chattanooga Theatre Center’s 90th season.
Les Miserables is described as an epic tale of broken dreams, passion, and redemption, against the backdrop of a nation seething with revolution. WRCB anchor Greg Glover stars as as Javert in the production, directed by George Quick. Tim Hinck is the music director.
Glover is no stranger to the stage and finally landed the role he’s wanted for a quarter century.
“It’s been a pleasure working with this amazing cast in a role I’ve been coveting for 25 years,” said Glover.
“Mounting this mammoth and storied production is an outstanding way to close its 90th season.”
The musical is playing through July 27 at the Chattanooga Theatre Center near Coolidge Park on the Northshore.
“The Chattanooga Theatre Center is truly a gem by the river,” Glover added.
There are about 30 locals in the all-volunteer cast. They gave up their free time in the evenings for rehearsals as well as vacation time and dinner breaks from work to be part of this musical.
Glover sings on stage and could not sing enough praise for his fellow cast members adding, “It’s a wonderful showcase of just how much talent the Scenic City has to offer. And for many of us, being in this musical, in particular, is a dream come true.”
As a news anchor in his day (and night) job, Glover is used to connecting with the audience. Live theater is much different.
“On the job and in my hobbies, I strive to be a good and effective storyteller,” he said.
“And what a story we have to tell in Les Miserables!”
Extra matinees were added on Saturday due to expected demand. Tickets are $25 for the center section and $12.50 for the side sections. Purchasing information is available by clicking here
. LOCAL CAST
- Cosette - Kaylor Bennett
- Fauchlevant/Lesgles Justin Bridges
- Gavroche Benjamin Brown
- Ensemble Woman - Megan Cobb
- Valjean - Michael Dexter
- Foreman/ Brujon/Joly - Jim Eernisse
- Nun/Prostitute/Ensemble - Emma Flanagan
- Farmer/Claquesous Randy Forester
- Enjolras - Rudy Foster
- Javert - Greg Glover
- Fantine - Kendra Gross
- Mme Thenardier - Beth Gumnick
- Ensemble - Dawn Hendrix
- Bishop /Courfeyrac - Greg Jackson
- Ensemble Woman - Brandy Johnson
- Eponine - Lauren Johnson
- Montparnasse/Constable - Kyle Knight
- Nun/Prostitute/Ensemble - Shanelle Knight
- Bamatabois/ Grantier/ Major Domo - Will Park
- Young Girls (Cosette and Eponine) - Brooke Raughton
- Jean Prouvaire - Dana Rogers
- Old Woman - Kristin Norris Sharp
- Wigmaker - Teena Sherlin
- Combeferre - Riley Shull
- Young Girls (Cosette and Eponine) - Colette Smith
- Feuilly Will Tate
- Innkeeper's Wife - Lena Van Horn
- Thenardier - Rodney Van Valkenburg
- Innkeeper/Babet - John Van Winkle
- Marius - Thomas West
- Director George Quick
- Stage Manager Jill Burgess
- Music Director Tim Hinck
- Stage Manager Julie Van Valkenburg