Cloudy with spotty showers on and off

Overnight we saw 1" to 1.5" of rain around the Tennessee Valley. That will certainly cut into the 2014 rainfall deficit of more than 6.5".

For the rest of the day, we will still see mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers on and off through the day and into the evening. Today's high will reach only 79 degrees.

Tonight we will see skies clearing late with partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Sunday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with the heat and humidity returning. Our high will reach the upper 80s, and with dew points back in the mid to upper 60s it will not be a dry heat.

The chance of rain Sunday will only stand at 20%, so you may get some outdoor time in to wrap up the weekend.

Next week promises a fairly typical summer time pattern. Highs will be near 90, the humidity will be in place, and each afternoon we will see a few scattered showers and storms.

Another front will move through Thursday upping our chance of rain a bit. This front will not usher in polar air, however it will clear us out and maybe lower the humidity a bit heading into Friday.