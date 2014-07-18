Police: Suspects in Athens July 4th murder blaming each other Posted: Friday, July 18, 2014 4:50 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 18, 2014 6:03 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Three people charged with killing an Athens man appeared in court for the first time on Friday.



Thomas Odum, 48, Amanda Britnell, 34, and Martha Thompson, 43, were arraigned on first degree murder and burglary charges in connection to the July 4th shooting death of 20-year-old Tyler Womack.



Martha Thompson collapsed into tears while hearing her list of charges. She's one of three people accused of killing Womack. Police say the 20-year-old walked up on Thompson, Odum and Britnell stealing drugs, guns and moonshine from Womack's neighbor's home on County Rd. 172 on July 4.



Womack was found shot dead with a bag over his head. Investigators believe Odum shot him with a .44 caliber pistol, but Odum told police Britnell was the one who pulled the trigger.



According to the affidavit, all three suspects told police different stories. They all admitted to the burglary, but Odum and Britnell are blaming the murder on each other.



"When [the suspects] first came in [the courtroom], I just... you don't want to know what went through my thoughts," said Mike Womack, Tyler's father. He said it was hard to stay calm when seeing his son's accused killers face-to-face.



"I just wanted to grab them," said Womack.



Thomas Odum's family was also in the courtroom.



"I stand behind my brother 100 percent because I know he did not do that murder," said Michelle Fraire, Odum's sister.



Before Odum was taken into custody, the affidavit said Odum had a stolen .44 magnum on him and admitted to police it was the gun used in the murder.



All three suspects are being held in McMinn County Jail without bond. Their next court date is July 25.



