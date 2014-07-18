North GA man to spend life behind bars for sex crime conviction Posted: Friday, July 18, 2014 3:47 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 18, 2014 5:04 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A 39-year-old North Georgia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.



Gary Lynn Kritlow, Junior, was sentenced last week for aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment, among other charges.



The jury found him guilty in the December attack, when Kritlow forced a women in to the bathroom of a home he as working on.



Catoosa County Sheriff's House said Kritlow had prior convictions for illicit sexual contact with both minor and adult females in Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.