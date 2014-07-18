BlueCross awards Erlanger $1M to cut ER 'frequent fliers' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

BlueCross awards Erlanger $1M to cut ER 'frequent fliers'

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
BlueCross has awarded Erlanger a $1 million award to help fund a new team to bring down the number of emergency room “frequent fliers” — high-risk, elderly patients with no primary care doctor who use the ER to get treatment.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has awarded the Erlanger Health System $1 million for “innovation initiatives” meant to bring down the number of high-risk patients who make repeat visits to the emergency room.

The award will help Erlanger develop its “Care Transition Team,” which targets “high-risk” patients — those with conditions such as congestive heart failure and COPD — who are 65 and older, have no primary care physician and make repeated visits to Erlanger’s ER within a six-month period.

Within one week of one of these patient’s visits to the ER, a designated navigator on the Care Transition Team will make a phone call to the patient to make sure the patient is taking medications, to encourage a primary care visit, and to see if more assistance is needed.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.