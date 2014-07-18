BlueCross awards Erlanger $1M to cut ER 'frequent fliers'

BlueCross has awarded Erlanger a $1 million award to help fund a new team to bring down the number of emergency room “frequent fliers” — high-risk, elderly patients with no primary care doctor who use the ER to get treatment.BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has awarded the Erlanger Health System $1 million for “innovation initiatives” meant to bring down the number of high-risk patients who make repeat visits to the emergency room.The award will help Erlanger develop its “Care Transition Team,” which targets “high-risk” patients — those with conditions such as congestive heart failure and COPD — who are 65 and older, have no primary care physician and make repeated visits to Erlanger’s ER within a six-month period.Within one week of one of these patient’s visits to the ER, a designated navigator on the Care Transition Team will make a phone call to the patient to make sure the patient is taking medications, to encourage a primary care visit, and to see if more assistance is needed.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.