Shakira's Facebook Page Breaks record with 100M Likes

NBC News - In the World Cup of Facebook popularity, Shakira has come out on top.

The singer, who most recently performed during the closing ceremony of soccer’s big tournament, became the first person whose so-called “brand page” on Facebook has earned over 100 million likes, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The only two Facebook pages with more likes than Shakira are now those for the social media site itself and its mobile app. Brand pages are different from the personal pages that most people have in that their popularity is determined by the number of “likes,” which is the number of people who have chosen to follow it.



Shakira told The Wall Street Journal that the milestone was “a really welcoming and heartwarming surprise.” This isn’t her first try at Facebook success, however.

Her page previously broke benchmarks such as reaching 50 million likes and surpassing Rihanna’s brand page to become the most popular celebrity page on the social media site.

The Colombian singer’s social media success is aided by her open personality and global appeal, The Wall Street Journal reported, which came together during this year’s World Cup to help her achieve this milestone.